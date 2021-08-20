Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

XPOF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

