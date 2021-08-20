Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €118.83. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.52.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

