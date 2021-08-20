Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE TNL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $108,840 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

