Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.