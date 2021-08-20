TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 308.10 ($4.03) on Thursday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.79.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

