Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $322.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

