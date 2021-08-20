zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on zooplus in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €390.20 ($459.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €283.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

