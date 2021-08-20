TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.69.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

