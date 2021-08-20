Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.45.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $330.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $493,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

