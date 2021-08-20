Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 374.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 228,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

