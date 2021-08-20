Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 98.47.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $2,618,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

