NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.05.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $197.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

