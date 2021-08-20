JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $165.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in JOYY by 65.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after acquiring an additional 466,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

