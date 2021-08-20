DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.18. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

