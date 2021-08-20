Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $25.33

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $23.98. Vtex shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 3,117 shares traded.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

