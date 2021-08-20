Jerry James Hunter Sells 50,163 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,309,447.32.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

SNAP opened at $70.86 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

