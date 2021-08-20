Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $103.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

