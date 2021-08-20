Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $876,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $49.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10.

