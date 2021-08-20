Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,799 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

