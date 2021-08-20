Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,139 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ESML opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64.

