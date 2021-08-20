Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $239,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.10 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

