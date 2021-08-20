Kr Sridhar Sells 7,646 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 79.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.