Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

