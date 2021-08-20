Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $213.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.77. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $216.99.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

