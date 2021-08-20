AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

