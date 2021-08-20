H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.68.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

