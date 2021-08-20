Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of STGO opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$95.79 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Steppe Gold
