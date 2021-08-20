Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of STGO opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$95.79 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.