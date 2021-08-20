Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $289.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

