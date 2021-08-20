Rathbone Brothers plc Has $451,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

