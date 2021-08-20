Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 16,000 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

