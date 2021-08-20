Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 30.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 456,198 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,345 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 41.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after acquiring an additional 405,843 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

