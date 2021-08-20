Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 92,706 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,706 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $72,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $59,415,000. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

