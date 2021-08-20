Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 239.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ST stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

