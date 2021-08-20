Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

