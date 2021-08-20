Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,985 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

