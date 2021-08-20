State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4,087.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

