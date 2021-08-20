CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s near-term financial performance is likely to continue suffering from its strategic move of shifting business model to selling more subscription-based services from selling perpetual licenses. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to dampen its margins. The stock has underperformed over the past year. Nonetheless, CyberArk’s prospects seem good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

