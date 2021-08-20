State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

