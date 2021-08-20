State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

