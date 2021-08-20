Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $24,694,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

