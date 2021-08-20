Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $308,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 252.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.47 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.