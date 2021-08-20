BTIG Research Cuts Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $12.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

