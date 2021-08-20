Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $16.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,343,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

