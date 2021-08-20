Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,963,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 6,021,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

