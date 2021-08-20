Short Interest in Circle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEXE) Declines By 25.0%

Circle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEXE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CEXE opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Circle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get Circle Entertainment alerts:

Circle Entertainment Company Profile

Circle Entertainment, Inc is a development stage company, which doesn’t have any business operations. The company was founded on June 15, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Circle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.