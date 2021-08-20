Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

