Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $2.29 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 43.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $166.80 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

