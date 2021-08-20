Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,233 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

