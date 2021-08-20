Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

