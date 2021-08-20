Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

